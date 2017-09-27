20th Century Fox has shared the first look at the brand new actors joining returning Avatar cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder, and Stephen Lang for the forthcoming sequels. Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin is also starring in an unknown role.

Appropriately shot at The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the new sequels feature a young batch of actors. This includes Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Saldana) children. Jamie Flatters will play their first-born son Neteyam, Britain Dalton will play Lo’ak, and Trinity Bliss will play Tuktirey, the youngest who goes by “Tuk.

The Metkayina Clan will include Bailey Bass as Tsireya, a graceful and strong free-diver – the young Neytiri of the ocean. Filip Geljo will portray Aonung, a young male hunter/free-diver son the Olo’eyktan of Metkayina Clan. Duane Evans Jr. rounds out the bunch as Rotxo, who is also a young male hunter/free-diver.

Jack Champion will play Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teenager, born at Hell’s Gate but prefers his time in the Pandoran rainforest more than the asphalt of Hell’s Gate.

L-R: Britain Dalton (Lo’ak of the Sully Family), Filip Geljo (Aonung of the Metkayina Clan), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam of the Sully Family), Bailey Bass (Tsireya of the Metkayina Clan), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey of the Sully Family), Jack Champion (Javier “Spider” Socorro), and Duane Evans Jr (Rotxo of the Metkayina Clan). Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields.

L-R: Duane Evans Jr (Rotxo of the Metkayina Clan), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak of the Sully Family), Filip Geljo (Aonung of the Metkayina Clan), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey of the Sully Family), Bailey Bass (Tsireya of the Metkayina Clan), Jack Champion (Javier “Spider” Socorro), and Jamie Flatters (Neteyam of the Sully Family, standing). Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields.

Production for all four sequels have officially began on September 25 in Manhattan Beach, CA. The first film will be released on December 18, 2020. The third installment will open on December 17, 2021, followed by a Avatar 4 in December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

Cameron and Jon Landau will produce through their Lightstorm Entertainment banner. Cameron wrote the script alongside Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno.