Canadian native James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron just started Verdient Foods, Inc., a new pulse food processing facility in Saskatchewan that will become the largest organic pea protein fractionation plant in North America. That comes as the Avatar sequel is underway for a 2020 release and we hear that the characters in the films just might go vegan.

The investment in the Vanscoy-facility also comes as production of the four upcoming Avatar sequels officially begins on Sept. 25. The pictures will be stand-alones but together form the epic saga; the first will open Dec. 18, 2020 and then every Christmas after on 2021, 2024 and 2025. The original Avatar (2009) remains the highest-grossing film at the global B.O. with $2.79B. With this new investment by the Camerons, the question remains: How much will they be talking about plant-based protein in Pandora?

This is not the first time that Cameron has been investing in organic farms. He also did so in New Zealand and has an organic farm in Santa Barbara.

“For years, we’ve been on a mission to help the world eat healthy food grown by farmers who have chosen to farm organically,” said Suzy Amis Cameron. “Jim and I are thrilled to work with Saskatchewan experts at the Food Centre, the University of Saskatchewan, and the Whitecap Dakota First Nation — all of whom have long been supporters of the mission to bring healthy food to all.”

The area where the Camerons are opening their facility is in a province of Saskatchewan that has some of the healthiest soil in the world and has been looking at plant-based protein solutions for some time. The Camerons have entered into a four-year research contract with the non-profit Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre and its president, Daniel Prefontaine, to develop value-added organic food products that will be produced by Canadian and global companies using ingredients from their Verdient Foods plant.

Verdient Foods opened its facility in September 2017 to help fulfill the increasing global demand for sustainable, organic plant-based protein.