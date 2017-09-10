It was the third win at the Creative Arts Emmy forAva DuVernay’s documentary 13th. With a total of eight noms this year, DuVernay picked up the award for Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special.

“It was a beautiful process,” she said, “but it was an emotional process to steep yourself in,” referencing the 100 years of racial oppression documented in 13th.

DuVernay used the opportunity on stage at the Emmys to draw attention to the plight of families affected by the prevalence of incarceration in the U.S. “I want to thank, and think about tonight the hundreds of thousands of families who are waiting for their loved ones to come home,” she said. “Mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, who don’t know where their loved one is. Unsung heroes of a struggle that has not a lot to do with them, but has a lot to do with how they live each day.”

Clearly highlighting the current political climate, DuVernay then spoke in support of those who are being “aggressively demoralized and devalued. It’s important that we stand up and be heard,” she said, referring to the “people who try to silence us.”