The Austin Film Festival has announced the Ted Kennedy drama Chappaquiddick as their closing night film and has added the Armie Hammer romance Call Me By Your Name, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the WWII drama The Darkest Hour and The Upside starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart to the lineup.

Now in its 24th year, the festival, which recognizing the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, takes place October 26-November 2. The aforementioned films will join the previously announced Opening Night Film Lady Bird from writer/director Greta Gerwig and Centerpiece Film The Current War from Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

In addition to the slate of 150-plus films at the fest, AFF will present premieres and retrospectives of television programming, including the premieres of season 2 of Hulu’s darkly comedic psychic drama Shut Eye, YouTube Red’s new comedy series Do You Want to See a Dead Body? and the season finale of HBO’s drama The Deuce. with creators David Simon and George Pelecanos in attendance.

This year’s retrospective series this year will feature Philip D’Antoni’s 1973 drama The Seven-Ups, Jack Fisk’s 1981 film Raggedy Man and the seminal 1987 action pic Predator.

Dan Rather will also be on hand to present the World Premiere of the documentary Fail State, chronicling the rise of predatory for-profit colleges. Writer/producer Gale Anne Hurd will also be in attendance for AFF’s screening of documentary Mankiller about barrier-breaking female Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller.

Austin Film Festival’s Screenwriters Conference will take place the first four days of the festival, October 26-29. The conference features a roster of prominent screenwriters in film and television, including Kenneth Lonergan, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Noah Hawley, Courtney A. Kemp, Lindsay Doran, Misha Green, Michael Arndt, Mark Frost, Michael Green, Sarah Gubbins, Christopher Vogler, Scott Frank, Megan Amram, John August, Eric Heisserer, and more

Read the full slate of film programming below.

Marquee Features:

Lady Bird – Opening Night Film

Writer/Director: Greta Gerwig

The Current War – Centerpiece Film

Writer: Michael Mitnick

Director: Alfonso Gomez

Chappaquiddick – Closing Night Film

Writers: Taylor Allen, Andrew Logan

Director: John Curran

24 Hours to Live

Writers: Zach Dean, Jim McClain, Ron Mita

Director: Brian Smrz

42 Grams

Director: Jack C. Newell

An Ordinary Man

Writer/Director: Brad Silberling

The Boy Downstairs

Writer/Director: Sophie Brooks

Blame

Writers: Laurie Shephard, Quinn Shephard

Director: Quinn Shephard

Call Me By Your Name – Regional Premiere

Writers: James Ivory, Andre Aciman

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Darkest Hour – Regional Premiere

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Director: Joe Wright

Endings: The Good, the Bad, and the Insanely Great – The Movie

Special Presentation by Michael Arndt

Into the Night; Portraits of Life and Death

Director: Helen Whitney

Please Stand By

Writer: Michael Golamco

Director: Ben Lewin

Permanent

Writer/Director: Colette Burson

Mansfield 66/67

Directors: P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Regional Premiere

Writer/Director: Martin McDonagh

The Upside – Regional Premiere

Writers: Jon Hartmere

Director: Neil Burger

Marquee-TV Programming

HBO’s The Deuce – Season Finale

Writers: George Pelecanos, David Simon, Chris Yakaitis

Director: Michelle MacLaren

YouTube Red’s Do You Want to See a Dead Body?

Creator: Rob Huebel

Hulu’s Shut Eye

Season 2 Premiere Episode: “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore” – Season Premiere

Executive Producer/Showrunner: John Shiban

Executive Producers: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein

Writer: Amy Berg

New Form Original Premieres



Small Talk

Creator: Becca Gleason

Love Me Do

Creator: Gaby Dunn

Press Start

Creators: Evan Beamer and Dave Childs

Retrospective Programming

Confessions of a Serial Killer (1985) – Presented by Mark Blair

Writer/Director: Mark Blair



Predator (1987) – Presented by Shane Black

Writers: Jim Thomas, John Thomas

Director: John McTiernan

Raggedy Man (1981) – Presented by William D. Wittliff

Writer: William D. Wittliff

Director: Jack Fisk

The Seven-Ups (1973) – Presented by George Pelecanos and David Simon

Writers: Albert Ruben, Alexander Jacobs, Sonny Grosso

Director: Philip D’Antoni

The Warriors (1979) – Presented by Walter Hill

Writers: Walter Hill, David Shaber, Sol Yurick (novel)

Director: Walter Hill

Narrative Features

Amanda and Jack Go Glamping

Writer/Director: Brandon Dickerson

An American in Texas

Writers: Anthony Pedone, Stephen Floyd

Director: Anthony Pedone

Beauty Mark

Writer/Director: Harris Doran

Cast: Laura Bell Bundy, Jeff Kober, Madison Iseman

Bleed. Scream. Beat!

Writers: Aldo Miyashiro, Ãrika Villalobos, Abril CÃ¡rdenas

Director: Aldo Miyashiro

Boost

Writer/Director: Darren Curtis

Dabka

Writer/Director: Bryan Buckley

Flock of Four

Writer: Gregory Caruso, Michael Nader

Director: Gregory Caruso

Here We Are

Writer/Director: David Bellarosa

High & Outside: a baseball noir

Writer: Dan O’Dair

Director: Evald Johnson

Hollow in the Land

Writer/Director: Scooter Corkle

In Blue

Writers: Jan-Willem den Bok & Jaap van Heusden

Director: Jaap van Heusden

Kafou

Writers: Jasmuel Andri, Bruno Mourral, Gilbert Mirambeau

Director: Bruno Mourral

Logndagen

Writer/Director: Yaghoob Keshavarz Sarkar

Meerkat Moonship

Writer/Director: Hanneke Schutte

Quality Problems

Writer/Director: Brooke Purdy

Quest

Writers: Santiago Rizzo & Darren Anderson

Director: Santiago Rizzo

Southern Tale

Writer/Director: Tel Royal

Space & Time

Writer/Director: Shawn Gerrard

Sun Dogs

Writer: Jennifer Morrison

Director: Anthony Tambakis

Tenn

Writer: Stacey Miller

Director: James Franco

House of Tomorrow

Writer/Director: Peter Livolsi

Time Trap

Writer: Mark Dennis

Directors: Mark Dennis, Ben Foster

Comedy Vanguard Features

Chasing the Blues

Writer: Scott Smith, Kevin Guilfoile

Director: Scott Smith

Don’t Talk To Irene – US Premiere

Writer/Director: Pat Mills

Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks

Writer: Josh Crockett, Jonathan Pappas

Director: Josh Crockett

The Great Unwashed

Writer: Louis Fonseca, Nick Horseman

Director: Louis Fonseca

The Outdoorsman

Writer: Ryan Gilmour

Director: David Haskell

Shop of Little Pleasures

Writer: Julia Frick, Alice Frick

Director: Julia Frick

Wild Honey

Writer/Director: Francis Stokes

Dark Matters Features

Bodies

Writer: Joseph Baker

Director: Tom Large

Bullitt County

Writer/Director: David McCracken

Freddy/Eddy

Writer/Director: Tini Tüllmann

Ruin Me

Writer: Trysta A. Bissett, Preston DeFrancis

Director: Preston DeFrancis

The Landing

Writers/Directors: David Dodson and Mark Dodson

Touched

Writer/Director: Karl R. Hearne

Documentary Feature

Augie

Director: James Keach

Beauty and Ruin

Writer/Director: Marc de Guerre

Coming to My Senses

Director: Dominic Gill

Fail State – World Premiere

Writers: Alexander Shebanow, Regina Sobel, Nicholas Adams

Director: Alexander Shebanow

Mankiller – Regional Premiere

Writer: Valerie Red-horse Mohl, Gale Anne Hurd

Director: Valerie Red-horse Mohl

Mr. Fish: Cartooning From the Deep End

Director: Pablo Bryant

Shot in the Dark

Director: Dustin Nakao Haider

Transformer

Writer/Director: Michael Del Monte

Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace

Writers: Rich Gentile, Eli Spielman, Bruce Johnson

What Haunts Us

Writer: Mark Monroe

Director: Paige Goldberg Tolmach

Family Series

Earth: One Amazing Day

Writers: Frank Cottrell Boyce, Richard Dale, Geling Yan

Directors: Richard Dale, Lixin Fan, Peter Webber

Into the Who Knows!

Writers: Micah Barber, Tony Faia

Director: Micah Barber