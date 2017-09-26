The Austin Film Festival has announced the Ted Kennedy drama Chappaquiddick as their closing night film and has added the Armie Hammer romance Call Me By Your Name, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the WWII drama The Darkest Hour and The Upside starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart to the lineup.
Now in its 24th year, the festival, which recognizing the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, takes place October 26-November 2. The aforementioned films will join the previously announced Opening Night Film Lady Bird from writer/director Greta Gerwig and Centerpiece Film The Current War from Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.
In addition to the slate of 150-plus films at the fest, AFF will present premieres and retrospectives of television programming, including the premieres of season 2 of Hulu’s darkly comedic psychic drama Shut Eye, YouTube Red’s new comedy series Do You Want to See a Dead Body? and the season finale of HBO’s drama The Deuce. with creators David Simon and George Pelecanos in attendance.
This year’s retrospective series this year will feature Philip D’Antoni’s 1973 drama The Seven-Ups, Jack Fisk’s 1981 film Raggedy Man and the seminal 1987 action pic Predator.
Dan Rather will also be on hand to present the World Premiere of the documentary Fail State, chronicling the rise of predatory for-profit colleges. Writer/producer Gale Anne Hurd will also be in attendance for AFF’s screening of documentary Mankiller about barrier-breaking female Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller.
Austin Film Festival’s Screenwriters Conference will take place the first four days of the festival, October 26-29. The conference features a roster of prominent screenwriters in film and television, including Kenneth Lonergan, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Noah Hawley, Courtney A. Kemp, Lindsay Doran, Misha Green, Michael Arndt, Mark Frost, Michael Green, Sarah Gubbins, Christopher Vogler, Scott Frank, Megan Amram, John August, Eric Heisserer, and more
Read the full slate of film programming below.
Marquee Features:
Lady Bird – Opening Night Film
Writer/Director: Greta Gerwig
The Current War – Centerpiece Film
Writer: Michael Mitnick
Director: Alfonso Gomez
Chappaquiddick – Closing Night Film
Writers: Taylor Allen, Andrew Logan
Director: John Curran
24 Hours to Live
Writers: Zach Dean, Jim McClain, Ron Mita
Director: Brian Smrz
42 Grams
Director: Jack C. Newell
An Ordinary Man
Writer/Director: Brad Silberling
The Boy Downstairs
Writer/Director: Sophie Brooks
Blame
Writers: Laurie Shephard, Quinn Shephard
Director: Quinn Shephard
Call Me By Your Name – Regional Premiere
Writers: James Ivory, Andre Aciman
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Darkest Hour – Regional Premiere
Writer: Anthony McCarten
Director: Joe Wright
Endings: The Good, the Bad, and the Insanely Great – The Movie
Special Presentation by Michael Arndt
Into the Night; Portraits of Life and Death
Director: Helen Whitney
Please Stand By
Writer: Michael Golamco
Director: Ben Lewin
Permanent
Writer/Director: Colette Burson
Mansfield 66/67
Directors: P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Regional Premiere
Writer/Director: Martin McDonagh
The Upside – Regional Premiere
Writers: Jon Hartmere
Director: Neil Burger
Marquee-TV Programming
HBO’s The Deuce – Season Finale
Writers: George Pelecanos, David Simon, Chris Yakaitis
Director: Michelle MacLaren
YouTube Red’s Do You Want to See a Dead Body?
Creator: Rob Huebel
Hulu’s Shut Eye
Season 2 Premiere Episode: “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore” – Season Premiere
Executive Producer/Showrunner: John Shiban
Executive Producers: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein
Writer: Amy Berg
New Form Original Premieres
Small Talk
Creator: Becca Gleason
Love Me Do
Creator: Gaby Dunn
Press Start
Creators: Evan Beamer and Dave Childs
Retrospective Programming
Confessions of a Serial Killer (1985) – Presented by Mark Blair
Writer/Director: Mark Blair
Predator (1987) – Presented by Shane Black
Writers: Jim Thomas, John Thomas
Director: John McTiernan
Raggedy Man (1981) – Presented by William D. Wittliff
Writer: William D. Wittliff
Director: Jack Fisk
The Seven-Ups (1973) – Presented by George Pelecanos and David Simon
Writers: Albert Ruben, Alexander Jacobs, Sonny Grosso
Director: Philip D’Antoni
The Warriors (1979) – Presented by Walter Hill
Writers: Walter Hill, David Shaber, Sol Yurick (novel)
Director: Walter Hill
Narrative Features
Amanda and Jack Go Glamping
Writer/Director: Brandon Dickerson
An American in Texas
Writers: Anthony Pedone, Stephen Floyd
Director: Anthony Pedone
Beauty Mark
Writer/Director: Harris Doran
Cast: Laura Bell Bundy, Jeff Kober, Madison Iseman
Bleed. Scream. Beat!
Writers: Aldo Miyashiro, Ãrika Villalobos, Abril CÃ¡rdenas
Director: Aldo Miyashiro
Boost
Writer/Director: Darren Curtis
Dabka
Writer/Director: Bryan Buckley
Flock of Four
Writer: Gregory Caruso, Michael Nader
Director: Gregory Caruso
Here We Are
Writer/Director: David Bellarosa
High & Outside: a baseball noir
Writer: Dan O’Dair
Director: Evald Johnson
Hollow in the Land
Writer/Director: Scooter Corkle
In Blue
Writers: Jan-Willem den Bok & Jaap van Heusden
Director: Jaap van Heusden
Kafou
Writers: Jasmuel Andri, Bruno Mourral, Gilbert Mirambeau
Director: Bruno Mourral
Logndagen
Writer/Director: Yaghoob Keshavarz Sarkar
Meerkat Moonship
Writer/Director: Hanneke Schutte
Quality Problems
Writer/Director: Brooke Purdy
Quest
Writers: Santiago Rizzo & Darren Anderson
Director: Santiago Rizzo
Southern Tale
Writer/Director: Tel Royal
Space & Time
Writer/Director: Shawn Gerrard
Sun Dogs
Writer: Jennifer Morrison
Director: Anthony Tambakis
Tenn
Writer: Stacey Miller
Director: James Franco
House of Tomorrow
Writer/Director: Peter Livolsi
Time Trap
Writer: Mark Dennis
Directors: Mark Dennis, Ben Foster
Comedy Vanguard Features
Chasing the Blues
Writer: Scott Smith, Kevin Guilfoile
Director: Scott Smith
Don’t Talk To Irene – US Premiere
Writer/Director: Pat Mills
Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks
Writer: Josh Crockett, Jonathan Pappas
Director: Josh Crockett
The Great Unwashed
Writer: Louis Fonseca, Nick Horseman
Director: Louis Fonseca
The Outdoorsman
Writer: Ryan Gilmour
Director: David Haskell
Shop of Little Pleasures
Writer: Julia Frick, Alice Frick
Director: Julia Frick
Wild Honey
Writer/Director: Francis Stokes
Dark Matters Features
Bodies
Writer: Joseph Baker
Director: Tom Large
Bullitt County
Writer/Director: David McCracken
Freddy/Eddy
Writer/Director: Tini Tüllmann
Ruin Me
Writer: Trysta A. Bissett, Preston DeFrancis
Director: Preston DeFrancis
The Landing
Writers/Directors: David Dodson and Mark Dodson
Touched
Writer/Director: Karl R. Hearne
Documentary Feature
Augie
Director: James Keach
Beauty and Ruin
Writer/Director: Marc de Guerre
Coming to My Senses
Director: Dominic Gill
Fail State – World Premiere
Writers: Alexander Shebanow, Regina Sobel, Nicholas Adams
Director: Alexander Shebanow
Mankiller – Regional Premiere
Writer: Valerie Red-horse Mohl, Gale Anne Hurd
Director: Valerie Red-horse Mohl
Mr. Fish: Cartooning From the Deep End
Director: Pablo Bryant
Shot in the Dark
Director: Dustin Nakao Haider
Transformer
Writer/Director: Michael Del Monte
Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace
Writers: Rich Gentile, Eli Spielman, Bruce Johnson
What Haunts Us
Writer: Mark Monroe
Director: Paige Goldberg Tolmach
Family Series
Earth: One Amazing Day
Writers: Frank Cottrell Boyce, Richard Dale, Geling Yan
Directors: Richard Dale, Lixin Fan, Peter Webber
Into the Who Knows!
Writers: Micah Barber, Tony Faia
Director: Micah Barber