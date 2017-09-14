Atypical has been renewed by Netflix for a second season with a 10-episode order, up from 8 episodes for the series’ first season. It is a quick renewal for the autism-themed show, created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid and executive producer/director Seth Gordon, which debuted August 17.

Atypical, from Sony Pictures TV Studios, is a coming of age story from the point-of-view of Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum searching for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives while exploring the question: what does it really mean to be “normal”? Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as Sam’s mother, Elsa, who is on a life-changing path as her son gains more independence. Michael Rapaport plays Sam’s father, Doug, who desires to better connect with and understand his son. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s scrappy sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda plays his therapist, Julia.

Mary Rohlich also executive produces alongside Rashid and Gordon, and Jennifer Jason Leigh serves as a producer. Michelle Dean, who received her PhD from UCLA and worked at the UCLA Center for Autism and Research and Treatment before joining the faculty of CSU Channel Island, was also brought into the production to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder.