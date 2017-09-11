EXCLUSIVE: Assemble Media, a multi-platform production company, has brought on Scott Veltri to serve as President of Production and Development. In his new gig, Veltri will work directly with Assemble founder Jack Heller to build the company’s development, production, and financing slate with an eye to ramp up Assemble’s executive rank.

Prior to the new position, Veltri spent seven years at Magnolia Pictures where he first worked marketing and acquisitions before moving into sales where he has handled the international launch on independent films and managed the rights on a library of of 100 titles. Before joining Assemble, Veltri was the head of Worldwide Sales at Magnolia. He was involved in the negotiation of multi-territory sales on Sean Baker’s critically acclaimed Tangerine, Sundance award winning documentary The Wolfpack, and Steve James’ Life Itself.

Via Assemble, Heller produced and co-financed writer/director S. Craig Zahler’s Brawl In Cell Block 99, starring Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson, which just had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is screening at the Toronto film fest.