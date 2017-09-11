EXCLUSIVE: The human trafficking drama Trafficked starring Ashley Judd has been acquired by Epic Pictures. Based on the award-winning book Sex Trafficking: Inside The Business Of Modern Slavery by Harvard professor Siddharth Kara, the film is now set to open in limited release October 6.

Will Wallace directs the film from a script by Kara that explores the global human-trafficking crisis and follows three young women from the U.S., Nigeria, and India, respectively, who are exploited as sex slaves yet ultimately reclaim their dignity and freedom. Joining Judd in the cast are Anne Archer, Elisabeth Röhm, Sean Patrick Flanery and Patrick Duffy.

Trafficked is a KK Ranch production. Producers are Conroy Kanter, Kara, and Vicente Aldape. Executive producers are Frank Mayor, Joe Dante, Elizabeth Stanley and Adam Ambruso.

Epic Pictures recently produced the psychological horror pic The Lodgers which bowed at Toronto, the sci-fi thriller Radius, and Robert Krzykowski’s upcoming feature The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot starring Sam Elliott.