The Casting Society of America (CSA) has announced its list of honorees and nominees to be recognized at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards, taking place on January 18, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles & Stage 48 in New York City.

The Artios Awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Named for the Greek word meaning “perfectly fitted,” the Artios Awards were first given in 1985 to honor excellence in casting. The New York awards were first given in 1988.

Kevin Huvane, Partner and Managing Director of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) will be honored with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. The award recognizes the recipient’s contributions to the industry as a whole and their inclusion of the casting director in the overall creative process. It is named for Lynn Stalmaster, the first casting director to win an Academy Award.

Director, screenwriter and producer Barry Levinson will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. The award is an annual recognition from the casting community to an individual who has made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. Is is named for Marion Dougherty, the focus of the acclaimed documentary Casting By.

Casting director Victoria Thomas will be honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award for outstanding contribution to the casting profession. Hoyt Boyers was a brilliant casting director and a supportive mentor.

The Casting Society America also announced their full list of 2018 nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Casting in the television, theater, short form series and short film categories.

All nominees were submitted by CSA members and met eligibility requirements for projects that were aired, released or performed from June 1, 2017 – May 31, 2017. Nominees for feature film will be announced early next year.

The full list of television, theater, short form series and short film nominees are:

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

”Atlanta” – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“Better Things” – Felicia Fasano, Tara Nostramo (Associate)

“Dear White People” – Kim Coleman

“I Love Dick” – Eyde Belasco

“Insecure” – Victoria Thomas

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“13 Reasons Why” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Barbara Fiorentino, Nina Henninger ((Location Casting), Joey Montenarello (Associate), Terese Classen (Associate)

“The Crown” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“This Is Us” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

“Stranger Things” – Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Wittney Horton (Associate)

“Westworld” – John Papsidera, Deanna Brigidi-Stewart (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

“Black-ish” – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – Felicia Fasano, Venus Kanani, Tara Nostramo (Associate)

“Girls” – Jennifer Euston, Emer O’Callaghan (Associate)

“Transparent” – Eyde Belasco

“Silicon Valley” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Leslie Woo

“Veep” – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

“Black Mirror” – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Location Casting)

“Bloodline” – Debra Zane, Shayna Markowitz, Lori Wyman (Location Casting), Marie-Thérèse Verbruggen (Associate), Erin Fragetta (Associate)

“Homeland” – Judy Henderson, Kimberly Graham (Associate)

“The Affair” – Ross Meyerson, Julie Tucker

“The Americans” – Rori Bergman

LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” – David Rubin, Melissa Pryor (Associate)

“Fargo” – Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” – Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Jennifer K.M. Treadwell (Associate)

“The Night Of” – Avy Kaufman, Sabrina Hyman, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

“When We Rise” – Sheila Jaffe, Gail Goldberg, Sean Cossey (Location Casting), JJ Ogilvy (Location Casting), Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

FEATURE FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

“Hairspray Live” – Bernard Telsey, Abbie Brady-Dalton, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Killing Reagan” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Mark Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Monica Kelly (Associate)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” – Cindy Tolan, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Daniel Cabeza (Associate)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” – Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Alex Newman (Associate)

“The Wizard of Lies” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“Bunk’d” – Howard Meltzer

“Girl Meets World” – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Julie’s Greenroom” – Bernard Telsey, Conrad Woolfe (Associate)

“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

“School of Rock” – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“American Dad!” – Linda Lamontagne

“Bob’s Burgers” – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bojack Horseman” – Linda Lamontagne

“Family Guy” Linda – Lamontagne

”Peanuts” – Matthew Jon Beck

REALITY SERIES

“Are You the One?” – Damon Furberg, Heather Allyn

“Born This Way” – Sasha Alpert

“Project Runway” – Sasha Alpert

“Real World” – Sasha Alpert

“True Life – We Are Transitioning” – Tony Miros

SHORT FILMS

“Crowbar Smile” – Eyde Belasco

“Perfect Roast Potatoes” – Rich Mento

“Plea” – Marin Hope

“Public Speaking” – Adrienne Stern

“The Sub” – Amanda Lenker Doyle

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Confess” – Fern Champion , Sharon Lieblein, Troy Daniel Smith (Associate)

“Now We’re Talking” – Alexis Frank Koczara

“Party Girl” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“Single By 30” – Sherrie Henderson, Romy Stutman, Vanessa Knight (Associate)

“Tales of Titans” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

“Tween Fest” – Amanda Lenker Doyle

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“A Doll’s House Part 2” -David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Heisenberg” – Nancy Piccione

“Indecent” – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

“Oslo” – Daniel Swee

“Sweat” – Heidi Griffiths, Jordan Thaler

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – Rachel Hoffman

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

“Groundhog Day” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini (Associate)

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, Andrea Zee (Associate)

“War Paint” – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Jitney” – David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione

“Six Degrees of Separation” – Daniel Swee

“The Front Page” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“The Glass Menagerie” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“The Little Foxes” – David Caparelliotis, Kelly Gillespie

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

“Falsettos” – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate), Claire Burke (Associate)

“Hello Dolly” – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey

“Miss Saigon” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“Sunday in the Park with George” – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

“Sunset Boulevard” – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

“How to Transcend a Happy Marriage” – Daniel Swee

“Sweeney Todd” – Cesar A. Rocha

“Sweet Charity” – Judy Henderson, Ally Beans

“The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin

NEW YORK THEATER – DRAMA

“Dead Poet’s Society” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Small Mouth Sounds” – Henry Russell Bergstein, Lauren Port

“The Hairy Ape” – Tiffany Little Canfield, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“The Wolves” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Yen” – William Cantler, Bernard Telsey, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

REGIONAL THEATER EAST

“A Sign of the Times” – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

“American Son” – MA production – Pat McCorkle, Katja Zarolinski

“American Son” – NJ production – Pat McCorkle, Katja Zarolinski

“An American Daughter” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Assassins” – Tara Rubin

“The SpongeBob Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

REGIONAL THEATER WEST

“A View From the Bridge” – Karyn Casl, Patrick Goodwin

“Actually” – Phyllis Schuringa

“An Octoroon” – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Amy Potozkin

“Barbecue” – Phyllis Schuringa

“Merrily We Roll Along” – Beth Lipari

“Zoot Suit” – Pauline O’con

LOS ANGELES THEATER

“The 24th Annual Young Playwrights Festival” – Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

“The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage” – Nicole Arbusto

“The Tragedy of JFK (As Told by William Shakespeare)” – Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

“Waiting for Godot” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

“When Jazz Had the Blues” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“A Chorus Line” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan

“Aida” – Rachel Hoffman

“Big River” – Jay Binder

“Crazy For You” – Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

“Wonderful Town” – Jim Carnahan

THEATER TOURS

“Fun Home” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

“Hamilton” – West Coast National Tour – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl (Associate)

“Hamilton” – Chicago Company – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl (Associate)

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – James Calleri, Paul Davis

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Daniel Swee, Cindy Tolan