‘Arrested Development’ Season 5: Tony Hale & Jessica Walter Share A Buster-Lucille Moment On Set

Besides the occasional Instagram or tweet, the cast and crew of Arrested Development have remained tight-lipped about the forthcoming season. Bateman posted a set photo in July indicating that shooting was about to start, but other than that, not much is known about what we could expect from the Bluths.

However, a couple of months ago Bateman gave us some general information about the season saying that it will be a second act of a three-act story that started with the first load of Netflix episodes. “It was a story that Mitchell Hurwitz hatched after the Fox episodes,” he said. “There’s no plan yet to do a third act, but if this season is embraced that is definitely a possibility. One of the major stories is the death of Liza Minnelli’s character and who did it. It’s not a murder mystery per se, but that’s one of the central threads.”

The next season of Arrested Development is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2018.