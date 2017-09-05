‘Arrested Development’ Season 5: Tony Hale & Jessica Walter Share A Buster-Lucille Moment On Set

The fifth season of Arrested Development is underway and as diehard fans wait with bated breath for the return of the cult comedy, the cast has been teasing us with photos from the set. Tony Hale recently posted a photo of himself and Jessica Walter with the caption “Mother and me #AD5.” The photo was a reunion between one of TV’s most bizarre, hilarious, and borderline inappropriate mother-son duos, Buster and Lucille Bluth.
Besides the occasional Instagram or tweet, the cast and crew of Arrested Development have remained tight-lipped about the forthcoming season. Bateman posted a set photo in July indicating that shooting was about to start, but other than that, not much is known about what we could expect from the Bluths.
However, a couple of months ago Bateman gave us some general information about the season saying that it will be a second act of a three-act story that started with the first load of Netflix episodes. “It was a story that Mitchell Hurwitz hatched after the Fox episodes,” he said. “There’s no plan yet to do a third act, but if this season is embraced that is definitely a possibility. One of the major stories is the death of Liza Minnelli’s character and who did it. It’s not a murder mystery per se, but that’s one of the central threads.”
The next season of Arrested Development is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2018.
