Armie Hammer is set to star in Participant Media’s On the Basis Of Sex, which is based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He’ll play husband Marty Ginsburg to Felicity Jones’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg as they team to bring the first landmark gender discrimination case before the Supreme Court. Deadline broke the news of Jones’ attachment over the summer.

Mimi Leder is directing from a script by Daniel Stiepleman, who is Ginsburg’s nephew. Participant is producing and financing through Amblin Partners. Robert Cort will produce. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King of Participant will executive produce.

The feature is slated for release in 2018, in line with Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary as a Supreme Court Justice.

Hammer will next be seen starring in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name which is here at the Toronto Film Festival and slated for release by Sony Pictures Classics on November 24. Hammer will also be seen in Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait also from SPC and Anthony Maras’ Hotel Mumbai. Hammer recently starred in A24’s Free Fire and voiced the role of Jackson Storm for Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3.

On The Basis Of Sex is planned for release through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing domestically. International output partners are Entertainment One (eOne), Nordisk, CJ Entertainment, Alibaba Pictures, Reliance Entertainment and Lev Cinema. Lionsgate will sell all available foreign territories.

Hammer is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.