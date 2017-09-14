Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Legion), Jenny Slate (Zootopia), Craig Robinson (Ghosted), Rob Riggle, and Stephen Merchant have joined the previously announced Miles Teller to lead the voice cast in the animated feature The Ark and the Aardvark. The film is currently in production being directed by Kung Fu Panda‘s John Stevenson.

Teller will portray Gilbert the Aardvark; Plaza as the ever-smart Brain the Spider, Slate as Mitzi the narcoleptic Ostrich, Robinson as the mansplaining Bullfrog, Riggle as The Todd the elephant, and Merchant as the wise old Croc.

The film is being produced by Unified’s Keith Kjarval (Rudderless) and Kurt Rauer (A Single Shot); the executive producer is Cecil Kramer (The Oscar winning Wallace & Grommit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit).

The Ark and the Aardvark tells the story of an outcast aardvark by the name of Gilbert (Teller), who becomes the reluctant leader of a ragtag group of misfit animals that need to be led to the mighty ark before the impending flood. Along their journey, they band together to conquer unforeseen disasters, and ultimately, Gilbert discovers within himself the inner strength and ingenuity to prove that in a world of twos, anybody could be the one … even a lowly aardvark.

Also serving as executive producers on the film are Ben Ruffman and Steve Goldstein of Unified, Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones of The Fyzz, and Kitt Watson of Watson Enterprises.

The film should not be confused with the 1960s cartoon The Ant and the Aardvark.

WME Global is representing the film’s distribution rights.