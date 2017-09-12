The long-awaited unveiling of Apple’s iPhone 8 and other stars of its product line updates arrived today with the fanfare usually reserved for a major motion picture opening. The first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s revamped campus, the corporate show attracted a worldwide audience for its live stream.
The 10th anniversary of the iPhone marks a crucial event for Apple – the iPhone accounts for slightly more than 63 percent of the company’s total revenue as of 2016. Disney CEO Bob Iger was among those present.
“We have huge iPhone news for you,” said CEO Tim Cook, as he showcased the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the new iPhone X. The iPhone 8 will go for $699 in its base version. The iPhone X is $999 (just missing the rumored $1000 price point) and available for an October 27th order, shipping November 3rd.
Details so far:
iPhone 8 – Available in Silver, Space Grey and rose Gold, features deeper strengthening layer in the glass, making it ‘the most durable in a smartphone,’ and sealed for water and dust resistance. It also has 25 percent louder speakers than the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 features an A11 Bionic processor. 4.3B transistors, 6 core, two high performance cores, 4 high efficiency cores (70% faster than A10), and a new 30% faster GPU.
Photo fans will be impressed with the totally new photo engine. There is a new Apple-designed ISP, featuring faster low light autofocus, a better pixel processor, and for the first time, hardware multiband noise reduction.
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have all-new sensors lenses feature f1.8 and f2.8 apertures (which is brighter than the 7 Plus telephoto) in the iPhone 8 Plus. New colors filters, making for a totally new photo engine. Studio lighting includes dropping the background out completely to black. Portrait artists are nervous.
The cameras have been calibrated for augmented reality and the A11 Bionic chip is also optimized for AR. A special feature for gamers is the spatial audio with sound occlusion from digital objects in the games, creating a more realistic virtual world.
Wireless Charging – Public places and cars etc with wireless charging built into furniture and consoles, making charging generally available throughout the world.
The iPhone 64GB will now be $699 for the 256GB price? iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for 64GB, with the 256GB price unknown. Order date is September 15th, with availability on the 22nd. Apple’s iOS 11 will be available on Tuesday the 19th.
iPhone X – Available in Space Gray and Silver, with a Super Retina display, 2046×1125 resolution. 455 PPI. iPhone X has a ‘Super Retina’ display, which supports HDR in Dolby Vision and HDR10 and True Tone.
Facial recognition – This new feature won’t be fooled by hats or beards, Apple promises, as it used Hollywood mask-makers to make sure the system couldn’t be spoofed. However, there may be a problem with evil twins. Apple FaceID will allow you to look at your phone to unlock it. Enabled by a True Depth camera system and featuring an infrared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector. Face ID works with Apple Pay, and the apps that worked with TouchID will work with FaceID.
Animoji – Controlled with your face, these allow you to change expressions of any emoji you use.
Battery life – Two hours more than iPhone 7.
Also announced:
AirPower – A larger charging mat that charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Any current charging standards do not support a multi-charging interface, which is expected to arrive at some undefined point next year.
Apple TV
4k – Supports both 4k and HDV, plus HD-10 and DolbyVision. A 10x chip in the new ATV4k, and Apple will automatically upgrade movies you own to 4k, and price all movies the same as HD. Netflix and Amazon services coming to ATV4k “soon.” Live sports and local programming will also be added for your cord-cutting pleasure, with live score updates in the TV app. Selling for $179, Sept. 15 orders taken, Sept. 22 ship date.
Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity – Tim Cooks claiming it is now the world’s most popular, eclipsing Rolex. Can communicate with exercise machines and do heart-rate sampling. Siri can now provide a voice, not just text. Watch is $399, $329 without cellular. Series 2 is now $249. Available Sept. 22.
Angela Ahrendts talking about Apple retail, with the larger stores now called Apple Town Squares.
Apple stock was at $161.22 at the presentation start. It has held firm during the presentation.