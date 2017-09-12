The long-awaited unveiling of Apple’s iPhone 8 and other stars of its product line updates arrived today with the fanfare usually reserved for a major motion picture opening. The first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s revamped campus, the corporate show attracted a worldwide audience for its live stream.

The 10th anniversary of the iPhone marks a crucial event for Apple – the iPhone accounts for slightly more than 63 percent of the company’s total revenue as of 2016. Disney CEO Bob Iger was among those present.

“We have huge iPhone news for you,” said CEO Tim Cook, as he showcased the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the new iPhone X. The iPhone 8 will go for $699 in its base version. The iPhone X is $999 (just missing the rumored $1000 price point) and available for an October 27th order, shipping November 3rd.

Details so far:

iPhone 8 – Available in Silver, Space Grey and rose Gold, features deeper strengthening layer in the glass, making it ‘the most durable in a smartphone,’ and sealed for water and dust resistance. It also has 25 percent louder speakers than the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 features an A11 Bionic processor. 4.3B transistors, 6 core, two high performance cores, 4 high efficiency cores (70% faster than A10), and a new 30% faster GPU.

Wireless Charging – Public places and cars etc with wireless charging built into furniture and consoles, making charging generally available throughout the world.

The iPhone 64GB will now be $699 for the 256GB price? iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for 64GB, with the 256GB price unknown. Order date is September 15th, with availability on the 22nd. Apple’s iOS 11 will be available on Tuesday the 19th.

iPhone X – Available in Space Gray and Silver, with a Super Retina display, 2046×1125 resolution. 455 PPI. iPhone X has a ‘Super Retina’ display, which supports HDR in Dolby Vision and HDR10 and True Tone.

Battery life – Two hours more than iPhone 7.

Also announced:

AirPower – A larger charging mat that charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Any current charging standards do not support a multi-charging interface, which is expected to arrive at some undefined point next year.

Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity – Tim Cooks claiming it is now the world’s most popular, eclipsing Rolex. Can communicate with exercise machines and do heart-rate sampling. Siri can now provide a voice, not just text. Watch is $399, $329 without cellular. Series 2 is now $249. Available Sept. 22.

Angela Ahrendts talking about Apple retail, with the larger stores now called Apple Town Squares.

Apple stock was at $161.22 at the presentation start. It has held firm during the presentation.