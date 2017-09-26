Women love Anthony Scaramucci.

Friday’s edition was The View’s top telecast of the week among women ages 18-49 and 25-54. In fact, he delivered to The View its second-best women 25-54 number (563K) in more than five months. Scaramucci trailed only the edition of the daytime talker that played host to Hillary Clinton on September 13.

Overall, Scaramucci clocked 2.757M viewers, which was the program’s second-biggest crowd of the week, behind Thursday’s 2.763M.

The shortest-tenured White House communications director ever has been testing his talents in various programming genres as he appears to pursue a media career. The former Wall Street-er also did well in late-night; in August Stephen Colbert’s Late Show won Scaramucci Week by the program’s second-largest margin ever, topping NBC”s The Tonight Show by 770K viewers.

On The View, Saramucci struggled to get a word in edgewise against the panelists but did manage to convey that Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and chief of staff Reince Priebus were the two “most unlikable” people in the White House. Those were headlines. Bannon, he said, is a “great speechwriter” with “great linguistic skills,” but “has a little bit of messianic complex” and white nationalist “tendencies.”

The Mooch claimed he got along with Priebus, until Trump designated him for a job inside the administration. “Then the food fight started,” he explained.

Scaramucci also denied having called former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer “Melissa McCarthy” behind his back, after the actress who won an Emmy this month for playing Spicer on Saturday Night Live. Scaramucci insisted he called him “Liar Spice.”