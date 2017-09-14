The flotsam and jetsam of President Donald Trump’s communications office continue to audition for new jobs on ABC.

Last night it was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Jimmy Kimmel Live; next week former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will be this season’s inaugural Guy Day Friday guest host on The View.

Earlier this week, Scarmucci announced he will guest host TMZ Live, as well as the launch of “The Scaramucci Post”:

Envelope please: The answer is – YES. BTW, thank you for providing our next poll question.https://t.co/B959MhS0nX — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 14, 2017

The Mooch is famous for being the shortest tenured White House Communications Director in history. The one-man wrecking crew ousted Reince Priebus and Spicer upon his appointment, only to trip over his own spleen as he tried to tackle White House chief strategist Steve Bannon via The New Yorker magazine.

Spicer, visiting Kimmel’s show last night, said he resigned when Trump picked Scaramucci as his new White House Communications director, saying he felt Sacramucci to be uniquely unqualified for the job. He said Scaramucci’s dismissal 10 days later proved his point, but denied Kimmel’s suggestion he was high-fiving everyone in range when the news broke.