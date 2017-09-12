Avengers actor Anthony Mackie and YouTuber Kian Lawley are set to co-star in the upcoming drama The Hate U Give, Fox 2000’s film adaptation based on Angela Thomas’ NYT bestselling young adult novel. Production has officially begun in Atlanta, after Georgia TV and film productions were halted yesterday due to Hurricane Irma. George Tillman Jr. (Men Of Honor) is on board to direct from a script by Tina Mabry and Audrey Wells.

Amandla Stenberg stars as Starr Carter, who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Mackie will play the local drug dealer King and Kian will play Starr’s boyfriend, Chris.

Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson, and Common co-star. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Bob Teitel are producing the pic, which will be released by Twentieth Century Fox.

Mackie, who can currently be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, will reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War, out next year. He’s repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

Lawley, repped by CAA and Flip Management, appeared in Open Road’s Before I Fall with Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, and Logan Miller, and stars in the Fullscreen series H8TERS.