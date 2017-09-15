EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired U.S. and some foreign rights to Anon, the Andrew Niccol-directed thriller that stars Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore and Sonya Walger. Word around King Street is that deal came in at around $4 million. The picture was one of several that CAA screened last Thursday in Toronto, just before the festival’s programmed slate got underway. Niccol directed Gattaca and wrote The Truman Show and more recently Gemini Man (which Ang Lee will direct with Will Smith).

Niccol wrote the script for Anon, which is set in a near-future world where there is no privacy, ignorance or anonymity. All private memories are recorded and crime almost ceases to exist. In trying to solve a series of unsolved murders, Sal Friedland (Owen) stumbles onto a young woman (Seyfried) who appears to have subverted the system and disappeared. She has no identity, no history and no record. Sal realizes it may not be the end of crime but the beginning. This mystery woman is known only as The Girl, and Sal must find her before he becomes the next victim.

Niccol produced with Oliver Simon and Daniel Baur at K5 Film. K5 Media Group financed. CAA arranged that funding and brokered the domestic deal. Sierra/Affinity handled international sales.

The pre-fest screening program was a new wrinkle in the Toronto market for CAA, and this is the second $4 million deal that came out of it. In the first major deal of the festival, Entertainment Studios paid $4 million for the Keanu Reeves-starrer Replicas. It got Toronto off to a flying start as festival slate films were just getting ready to screen, and it looks like this way of expanding the Toronto market is here to stay.

Netflix had a strong Toronto beyond unveiling in Oscar season the Angelina Jolie-directed Cambodian pic First They Killed My Father. Netflix also acquired the well liked Ed Harris-Jason Sudeikis-starrer Kodachrome, for $4 million, as well as Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond. Latter was the documentary about Jim Carrey’s metamorphosis into the Andy Kaufman character for Man on the Moon, and the docu sold for north of $3 million.

Netflix also went down to the wire in the festival’s hottest acquisition title, the Craig Gillespie-directed I, Tonya which stars Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan. That film, which had preexisting international deals that made it a complex courtship with Netflix, sold for theatrical release to 30West and Neon.