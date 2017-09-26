Anne Winters, who recently was added to Season 2 of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, is doubling down on her studies, joining Universal’s comedy Night School. Kevin Hart stars in the Malcolm D. Lee-directed film about a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the hope that they’ll pass the GED exam. Winters will play Mila, a deadpan hipster from a wealthy family who is forced by her parents to get her GED at the night-school class. The script is from Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional work by Nick Stoller. The film is produced by Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Productions, with Kristin Lowe overseeing production on behalf of the studio. Winters appears in the Netflix film #Realityhigh and can also be seen alongside Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair in the feature, Mom and Dad, which debuted at TIFF. She’s repped by Gersh and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Young actress Jade Pettyjohn (Pure Genius, School of Rock) has been cast as Laura Dern’s daughter in Trial by Fire, a fact-based drama from director Ed Zwick. Jack O’Connell also co-stars in the film, which follows Cameron Todd Willingham, a poor, uneducated heavy metal devotee who was convicted of triple homicide in the arson deaths of his three small children and spent 12 years on death row. Geoffrey Fletcher penned the script, based on the 2009 article in The New Yorker that won David Grann the Polk Award. Zwick’s Bedford Falls is producing with Flashlight Films’ Allyn Stewart & Kipp Nelson, and Alex Soros, the latter of whom is financing. Kathryn Dean and Marshall Herskovitz are exec producing, while Cinetic Media and CAA are repping the film sales. Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative and Karen Renna & Associates.