EXCLUSIVE: From Scottish director John McPhail, Anna And The Apocalypse will have its world premiere in competition this Friday at Fantastic Fest in Austin. The zombie Christmas tuner about a group of friends trying to survive with an undead horde in relentless pursuit is based on the 2010 BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical. That film was directed by the late Ryan McHenry who shares screenwriting credit on Anna with Alan McDonald. Check out the exclusive teaser above.

Shot on location in Scotland, the comedy stars Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) as Anna, with Mark Benton (The Halcyon) as her father Tony and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones) as the wicked Savage. The cast also includes up-and-comers Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu.

Blazing Griffin

When a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, Anna and her high school pals must fight, sing and slash their way to survival. Teaming with her best friend John, Anna and her crew try to save family and faculty alike as they encounter zombified snowmen, a manic bachelor party and teenage hormones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

McPhail’s credits include the award-winning 2015 romantic comedy, Where Do We Go From Here and other prize-winning shorts inlcuidng Notes, V For Visa and Just Say Hi.

Anna and the Apocalypse is produced by Naysun Alae-Carew and Nicholas Crum of Blazing Griffin and Tracy Jarvis of Parkhouse Pictures. It’s also supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Targeted Screen Fund. AMP International is handling international sales and XYZ Films represents North America. After Austin, the movie travels to Sitges.