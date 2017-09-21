The Animation is Film Festival has announced its full slate of films for their upcoming event which takes place October 20-22 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood. Films set to screen premieres of The Breadwinner, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, Big Fish and Begonia as well as special screenings of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pixar’s The Incredibles, which will also include a sneak peek of their upcoming film Coco.

The fest will feature 12 films in competition and will include director Q&As, special events, short film programs, and a VR lounge.

Animation in Film aims to fill a gap in the market by establishing the world-class animation festival in the country, with its home in the world capital of filmmaking. The festival embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form on par with live action filmmaking and will be vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression that the medium is capable of.

Read the full slate of programming below.

AIF 2017 FILMS IN COMPETITION

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

US Premiere

Saturday, October 21st at 1:30PM

Followed by Q&A with directors Patrick Imbert and Benjamin Renner

d. Patrick Imbert, Benjamin Renner, France, 2017

Recommended for ages 8+

Big Fish and Begonia

World Premiere – English Language Version

Sunday, October 22nd at 11:00AM

d. Liang Xua, Zhang Chun, China, 2016

Recommended for ages 8+

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

West Coast Premiere

Saturday, October 21st at 4:15PM

Followed by Q&A with directors Alberto Vázquez and Pedro Rivero

d. Alberto Vázquez, Pedro Rivero, Spain, 2015

Recommended for ages 14+

The Breadwinner

US Premiere – Opening Night Film

Friday, October 20th at 7:00PM

Followed by Q&A with director Nora Twomeyd. Nora Twomey, Ireland/Canada/Luxembourg, 2017

Recommended for ages 11+

Fireworks, Should We See it From the Side or the Bottom

North American Premiere – Opening Night Film

Friday, October 20th at 9:30PM

d. Noboyuki Takeuchi, Akiyuki Shinbo, Japan, 2017

Recommended for ages 8+

Lu Over the Wall

US Premiere

Sunday, October 22nd at 2:15PM

d. Masaaki Yuasa, Japan, 2017

Recommended for ages 8+

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

North American Premiere – English Language Version

Sunday, October 22nd at 5:15PM

Followed by Q&A with director Hiromasa Yonebayashi

d. Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Japan, 2017

Recommended for ages 6+

Mutafukaz

West Coast Premiere

Saturday, October 21st at 7:00PM

d. Guillaume Renard and Shoujirou Nishimi, France/Japan, 2017

Recommended for ages 17+

Night is Short, Walk on Girl

US Premiere

Sunday, October 22nd at 8:00PM

d. Masaaki Yuasa, Japan, 2017

Recommended for ages 14+

Tehran Taboo

North American Premiere

Sunday, October 22nd at 5:15PM

Followed by Q&A with director Ali Soozandeh

d. Ali Soozandeh, Germany, 2017

Recommended for ages 17+

Tropical Virus

World Premiere

Saturday, October 21st at 7:00PM

Followed by Q&A with director Santiago Caicedo

d. Santiago Caicedo, Colombia, 2017

Recommended for ages 14+

Zombillenium

North American Premiere

Saturday, October 21st at 4:15PM

Followed by Q&A with director Alexis Ducord

d. Arthur de Pins & Alexis Ducord, France, 2017

Recommended for ages 8+

AIF SPECIAL SCREENINGS AND EVENTS

OUTLANDISH LANDS: SURREAL STUDIO SHORTS FROM THE 1930s

Saturday, October 21st at 11:00AM

Various Directors, USA, 75 min

Recommended for ages 8+

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th Anniversary Screening

Saturday, October 21st at 11:00AM

d. David Hand, USA, 1937

Recommended for ages 5+

Mind Game

Saturday, October 21st at 9:30PM

d. Masaaki Yuasa, Japan, 2004

Recommended for ages 17+

Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles plus a sneak peek of the upcoming Coco

Sunday, October 22nd at 11:00AM

Followed by Q&A with Producer John Walker

d. Brad Bird, USA, 2004

Recommended for ages 5+

The Lego Batman Movie

Sunday, October 22nd at 2:15PM

Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

d. Chris McKay, USA, 2017

Recommended for ages 5+

VR FLICKER LOUNGE

Saturday & Sunday, October 21st & 22nd from 12:00pm to 7:00pm

Various titles including the LA premieres of the latest Google Spotlights Stories, Jorge Gutierrez’s Son of Jaguar and Scot Stafford and Chromosphere’s Sonaria

Programmed and presented by Animation is Film and Google Spotlight Stories

Recommended for all ages