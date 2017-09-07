The National Theatre’s acclaimed revival of Tony Kushner’s landmark 1993 play Angels In America: A Gay Fantasia On National Themes has booked a limited Broadway run early next year. Reprising their London performances will be Nathan Lane (F. Lee Bailey in American Crime Story‘s The People v. O.J. Simpson) as lawyer Roy Cohn and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) as central character Prior Walter. Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) directs.

The revival will mark the National Theatre’s second New York appearance this season following its co-production, with Headlong, of Duncan Macmillan’s (Every Brilliant Thing) People, Places & Things at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn. The two ventures even share a co-star in Denise Gough, who plays the lead, Emma, in Macmillan’s play about an actress with addiction issues (she won an Olivier Award for the performance); and Harper Pitt, a wife with addiction issues, in Angels.

The 18-week run of Angels will begin performances February 23 at the Nederlander Organization’s Neil Simon Theatre, with an official opening March 21. The lead producers are Tim Levy, head of NT America, and Jujamcyn Theatres topper Jordan Roth. The two-part epic (Millennium Approaches and Perestroika) recently was telecast to U.S. movie theaters through NT Live and was SRO in London following rapturous reviews. Those included a keeper from the New York Times‘ Ben Brantley, all but assuring a repeat for the transfer.

While it’s the first Broadway revival of the seven-hours-plus show since George C. Wolfe’s groundbreaking Broadway stagings, Angels was revived off-Broadway by the Signature Theatre in 2010, staged by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

The company for this revival will feature National Theatre cast members Susan Brown, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle and Nathan Stewart-Jarret, with additional casting to be announced. Elliott & Harper, a production company set up by Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper, joins as a producer on the show.

“Producing the original UK and Broadway productions of Angels in America in London and in New York remain defining achievements in the history of the National Theatre and Jujamcyn Theaters,” Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, along with Levy and Roth, said in the joint announcement of the venture. “We couldn’t be happier that our two organizations will be working together to bring this new National Theatre production of Tony’s masterwork back to Broadway.”

People, Places & Things, staged by Jeremy Herrin and co-produced by the National, Headlong, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Bryan Singer Productions, will begin performances October 19 at the Brooklyn theater, with the official opening October 25. The run ends November 19.

Susan Feldman, artist director of St. Ann’s Warehouse, said, “I feel for Denise Gough’s character, as she rails and flails boldly against the odds in the fantastic People, Places & Things. Many of us have known incendiary people like Emma, who burn both inside and out. We are pleased to open our doors to this bold new collaboration with the National Theatre and Headlong.”