Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers will open theatrically on Friday, Sept. 15 in the Top 10 film markets the same day that it launches globally on Netflix. This news comes as the picture is readying to screen tonight in Toronto.<

First They Killed My Father, directed by Jolie, is about author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s life under the rule of the deadly Khmer Rouge, the name given to the followers of the Communist Party of Kampuchea in Cambodia. The film is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978.The story is told through her eyes, from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old.

It is fully a Netflix film that was written by Jolie and Ung and produced by Jolie and Cambodian director and producer Rithy Panh, director of the Academy Award nominee The Missing Picture.

Jolie is in Toronto promotion that film and one other: an animated production called The Breadwinner which follows an Afghan girl who must disguise herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

Last night Jolie and Panh discussed the film on stage in Toronto. The film will open on the 15th in New York at the Lincoln Plaza Cinemas, iPic at Fulton Street Theaters and at Landmark theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, D.C, San Francisco and Seattle.