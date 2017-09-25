EXCLUSIVE: As it tunes up for a July release, Universal’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has added Andy Garcia to the cast. The sequel to 2008’s toe-tapping $610M worldwide grosser will return audiences to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an original musical based on the songs of Swedish pop sensations, ABBA.

Garcia is stepping into a new role that is being kept under wraps. He joins the previous film’s Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

The story goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner are the young versions of the original leads.

Oscar nominee Garcia is next up in Geostorm, which rolls out worldwide this month. Other upcoming roles include Charles McDougall’s Ana, Bill Holderman’s Book Club and HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé. He’s repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Loeb & Loeb, LLP.

Ol Parker writes and is directing Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. It’s produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. Abba’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are providing music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Phyllida Lloyd, Richard Curtis and Nicky Kentish Barnes also serve as executive producers.

Universal’s Senior Vice President of production Kristen Lowe and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.