Andi Mack‘s sophomore year has a start date. Disney Channel said today that Season 2 of its hit series will premiere at 8 PM ET on October 27.

The cable net also released a Season 1 recap video; check it out below.

Andi Mack is TV’s No. 1 series among girl demos since its March premiere, Disney Channel notes, and is tops in its time slot among multiple demos of kids and tweens.

Disney Channel

The first season introduced the title character (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) on the eve of her 13th birthday, just as she learns that her older sister Bex (Lilan Bowden) is actually her mother. This revelation puts Andi on an unfamiliar path of self-discovery, which she navigates with the help of her two best friends, Cyrus and Buffy (Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie) and her loving family. Season 1 ended with Andi convinced that her parents Bex and Bowie (Trent Garrett) are destined to be together. Meanwhile, Andi’s middle school crush, Jonah Beck (Asher Angel), has just broken up with his girlfriend, Amber (Emily Skinner).

In the Season 2 premiere, Andi encourages Bowie to plan a future with Bex, Cyrus introduces his girlfriend, Iris (Molly Jackson), to Andi and Buffy; and Jonah invites Andi to the Space Otters’ party.

Lizzie McGuire alum Terri Minsky created and writes Andi Mack and exec produces alongside Michelle Manning. The series hails from Horizon Productions.

Here’s the new Season 1 recap reel: