Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the duo behind the upcoming Amazon original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Under the multi-year pact, Sherman-Palladino and Palladino will work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which debuts this fall on Prime Video, as well as develop new series for the streaming service.

Written, directed and executive produced by Gilmore Girls creator Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first Amazon pilot to receive a two-season pickup. It has been one of Amazon’s best received pilots ever, with an average customer rating of 4.9.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant. Everything they create has such an incredible vision behind it. On top of that, they’re wonderfully funny and smart people. Also, Amy has the best hats in show business,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We’re excited about the next two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together.”

Amazon Studios

Amazon has been signing the talent behind its biggest series into overall deals, including Transparent creator Jill Soloway. Additionally, the studio recently has been entering overall deals with established genre writer-producers, including The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman and Stranger Things‘ Justin Doble, in pursuit of a big genre drama series hit.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy…a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch. The series also stars Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

“The team at Amazon has allowed us to have Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy as our presidents for the next few years and for that we are eternally grateful,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. “Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride.”

Sherman-Palladino began her career on Roseanne during the show’s third season and spent four years on the hit ABC comedy series. Sherman-Palladino went on to create the popular WB dramedy Gilmore Girls, which she and Palladino recently revived for Netflix with four movies. Other series Sherman-Palladino has created include Fox comedy The Return of Jezebel James, starring Parker Posey, and the ABC Family dance drama Bunheads, starring Sutton Foster.

Palladino started on another hit ABC comedy, Who’s the Boss?, starring Tony Danza. He then spent two years on Roseanne before, alongside Sherman-Palladino, he segued to Gilmore Girls, The Return of Jezebel James and Bunheads. Additionally, he did a stint on Fox’s Family Guy.

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino are repped by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.