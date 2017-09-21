After being moved around the release calendar four times, Weinstein Co./Dimension/Blumhouse’s Amityville: The Awakening will now be available for free exclusively on Google Play from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8.

In addition, Amityville will receive a limited theatrical release on Oct. 28. It truly is a crowded time for wide release horror pics with It clicking past The Exorcist ($232.9M), Entertainment Studios’ Friend Request opening tomorrow, Screen Gems’ Flatliners out next weekend, Universal/Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day opening on Oct. 13 and then Lionsgate’s Saw reboot Jigsaw on Oct. 27. The general rule of thumb is to space genre out on the calendar by four weeks, but that axiom is being thrown out the window.

The movie stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, and Cameron Monaghan and was written and directed by Franck Khalfoun. In the movie, Belle (Thorne) and her family encounter a strange phenomena when they move into their new house. Belle begins to suspect her mother (Leigh) isn’t telling her everything. It’s then that she soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house where between illusion and reality lies evil.

Check out the new clip above.