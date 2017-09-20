The Season 12 penultimate episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night drew 14.3 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+same day) to deliver the long-running variety series’ most-watched Tuesday telecast in six years and the highest-rated among 18-49 in three years.

Last night’s show edged last year’s performance finale by 4% in 18-49 (2.9 vs. 2.8) and 2% in total viewers (14.32 million vs. 13.97 million). It also surged (up 23% and 26%) vs. last week’s Tuesday episode, whose ratings were depressed because of a later air time for the hurricane telethon.

With a big AGT lead-in, The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace special on NBC posted 5.3 million viewers and a 1.2 in 18-49, topping the five previous Paley specials.

The only other original last night was ABC’s summer drama Somewhere Between (1.9 million, 0.4 in 18-49). It was up 16% in viewers from last week with its largest audience since the premiere and up a tenth in the demo vs. last week.