NBC’s America’s Got Talent results show, which saw five more acts advance to the final, drew 11.7 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating last night. That was up a tenth in the demo from the fast nationals last week, matching a Wednesday season high. In total viewers, 11.7 million is a new season high, and is AGT‘s most-watched Wednesday live results show, excluding finales, in six years.

Lead-out Marlon is currently at 5.5 million viewers and a 1.3 in 18-49 at 9 PM, up a tenth in the demo from the preliminaries last week and logging series highs in both categories, while the 9:30 PM episode was flat week-to-week with 3.7 million viewers, 1.0 in 18-49. At 10 PM, Hollywood Game Night (2.8 million, 0.7) ended its season on a low note on a different night and with no AGT lead-in.

There may be ratings changes in the finals this afternoon (AGT and the 9 PM episode of Marlon were adjusted down last week), in part because of brief hurricane coverage on some stations. Regardless, newbie Marlon has showed enough promise for renewal consideration. (AGT‘s renewal is considered a formality.)

CBS’ Big Brother (6.3 million, 1.8) and Salvation (3.5 million, 0.7) both held steady in the demo and ticked up in total viewers. Fox’s MasterChef (3.8 million, 1.2) was on par with last week.

NBC won the night in total viewers (6.4 million) and adults 18-49 (1.3).