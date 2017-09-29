Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have signed on as judges for ABC’s revival of American Idol. The network confirmed then news that they join Katy Perry on the panel of the singing competition, which returns Ryan Seacrest as host. The first live auditions are set to begin next week so the urgency to seal the deals had been growing.

The group will make its first public appearance together on ABC’s GMA on October 4, ABC said.

Country star Bryan had already agreed to join the revival of the venerable series which is returning to TV after the original Fox version sang its final tune in April 2016 after 15 years. ABC picked it up for an early 2018 bow and has said there will “absolutely” be format changes.

Richie was previously in talks to join the show but that had seemed to cool, with names like Charlie Puth being bandied about. Perry joined up early in a rich deal and Seacrest soon followed.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment. Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin executive produce and Megan Wolflick is co-executive producer.