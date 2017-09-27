Crispin Glover has joined Nina Dobrev, Luke Bracey and Michael Madsen in Roger Avary’s feature Lucky Day. Glover will play Luc, an utterly psychopathic contract killer who is out to avenge the death of his brother, accidentally killed by American safe-cracker Red (Bracey) during a job gone wrong.

Avary, an Oscar winner for co-writing Pulp Fiction with Quentin Tarantino, wrote and is directing the film, which marks his first directorial outing after a 13-year hiatus since Glitterati. Samuel Hadida and Don Carmody, the duo behind the Silent Hill films and the Resident Evil franchise, are producing this project. The France-Canada co-production is shooting in Toronto.

Glover, repped by APA, stars in the Starz series American Gods, which is set to return for a second season. Other credits include Alice in Wonderland, Beowulf and Charlie’s Angels.