AMC Networks said today that it has promoted Joshua Reader to SVP Distribution and New Content Partnerships. He will continue to manage licensing and affiliate marketing for the company’s national networks while adding a focus on identifying distribution and partnership opportunities for AMC Networks’ content on new and emerging digital platforms.

In his affiliate role, Reader will continue to report to President of Distribution Bob Broussard; for the new content-focused responsibilities, he will report to COO Ed Carroll.

“Josh has played an integral role for many years in one of the most important areas of our business: maintaining and expanding our distribution relationships with our affiliate partners,” Broussard said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Josh as we recognize his positive impact on the company with an expanded role to seize new opportunities for AMC Networks based on the strength of our content.”

Reader joined AMC Networks in 2011 as Director of Business Development & Advanced Platforms. He was promoted to VP Distribution in 2013 and SVP Distribution the following year. Prior to joining AMC Networks, he practiced as an attorney at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

“As our capacity to produce and own content continues to expand, along with the demand for high-quality content on new digital platforms, there are clear opportunities to build, distribute and monetize programming we create in places far beyond our linear networks,” Carroll said. “Josh is a tremendous asset to the company through his existing leadership role on our affiliate distribution team and is well-positioned to add to these responsibilities by identifying and executing on these new digital opportunities, working closely with the many people across our company who currently interact with and elevate our content on digital platforms.”