In pursuing its new goal of launching the next big genre drama hit of the size of Game Of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Stranger Things, Amazon has been recruiting key auspices from these series. Following a big overall deal with The Walking Dead executive producer Robert Kirkman, on whose graphic novel the blockbuster AMC zombie drama was based, Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with Justin Doble, writer-produces on the Netflix horror/sci-fi phenom Stranger Things.

Under the pact, Doble will develop genre projects exclusively for Prime Video.

“We have long admired Justin’s ability to create stories and characters that stoke fans’ passion,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon Studios’ Head of Event Series, who had been tasked with finding and shepherding big-scope genre hits for the company. “He has contributed to some of the best genre out there, and we are excited to collaborate with him as we build a slate of high-profile shows.”

Since bringing in Yguado in January, Amazon has made genre development a priority while clearing the decks by canceling series that had failed to break out in their first season, including Z: The Beginning Of Everything and The Last Tycoon.

Doble was a writer on both the first and second seasons of Stranger Things, penning a total of four episodes, the most for any writer on the show apart from creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

Doble has also written for Hulu’s The Path, and AMC’s Into the Badlands. He began his career as a writer on Fringe after taking part in the Warner Bros. Television Writer’s Program. Doble is repped by UTA and The Shuman Company.