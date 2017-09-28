BBC Worldwide and Amazon Prime Video have brokered a deal for international organized crime thriller McMafia which will see the streaming service premiere the series in over 200 countries excluding North America, the UK and China next year. AMC had previously closed a co-production pact and has rights in North America to the eight-part drama that stars James Norton. Cuba Pictures is also a co-producer.

Created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, McMafia is inspired by the best-selling non-fiction book by Misha Glenny. It tells the story of Alex Godman (Norton), an English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history, who has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal background. As he starts building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance), his family’s past murderously returns to threaten them and Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves.

Additional cast includes David Strathairn, Faye Marsay (Love Nina, Game Of Thrones) and Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov (Leviathan). Watkins (The Woman In Black) is directing all episodes.

McMafia is a co-production from the BBC, AMCN and Cuba Pictures in association with Twickenham Studios, distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide. Executive producers are Nick Marston, Dixie Linder, Ben Hall and Robyn Slovo for Cuba Pictures; Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC One and Amini, Watkins and Misha Glenny.