Amazon has given straight-to-series orders to a comedy starring Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph and Tong Wars, a drama from filmmaker Wong Kar-wai and Homicide creator Paul Attanasio, the network confirmed.

Additionally, Amazon has ordered Upload, a single-camera comedy pilot from The Office creator Greg Daniels, and Making Friends, a multi-camera one from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, exec produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg via Sony TV, marking Amazon’s first multi-camera pilot. On TV, there are only two networks, CBS and streamer Netflix, that currently have original (not revivals) multi-camera series on the air, though the genre has been enjoying a comeback this broadcast development season.

The Armisen-Rudolph single-camera comedy is written by Master Of None co-creator Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, reuniting after working together on Parks & Recreation. It marks Armisen’s followup series to Portlandia, which is finishing its eight-season run on IFC.

Tong Wars, written by Attanasio and directed Wong, is set against the Tong Wars of 19th century San Francisco.

The pickups, first reported by Variety, follow Amazon’s decision earlier this week to rescind the second-season renewal to drama Z: The Beginning Of Everything and cancel the series.