There was some hard physical labor at work on American Ninja Warrior (1.5/6) on Labor Day as the NBC competition series kicked off its national finals to deliver a win to the Comcast-owned network.

Fifth-grade teacher Allyssa Beird was among the 20 hopefuls who completed the grueling course Monday as ANW held even with its August 28 episode in the adults 18-49 demographic. Viewershipwise, ANW dipped a bit from last week to a total audience of 6.23 million.

Matching a season high in the key demo and hitting a season high in viewers, Monday’s results make the 8-10 PM series the night’s top-rated and most-watched show. It also marks the first time ANW has topped Bachelor In Paradise (1.3/5) head-to-head among 18-49s, though the two shows have been tied before.

All of which means, even with Midnight, Texas (0.7/3) down 22% from last week, NBC is top dog for the holiday Monday with a 1.2/5 rating and 5.17 million viewers overall.

Down 19% from the fast-affiliate season high of last week, Bachelor In Paradise was ABC’s only original of the night. Last week’s episode saw an adjustment of a tenth in the final numbers, so there is some traction possible today as well.

As it does most Mondays, Fox had So You Think You Can Dance (0.6/3), which declined 25% from it August 28 airing. CBS’ only original was the CBS Fall Preview (0.8/3) special, with the House of Moonves laying out its new offerings for the looming fall season.

The CW was all encores.