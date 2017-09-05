EXCLUSIVE: Exit Allied Live. Enter Allied Touring. Cross-platform management and promotion powerhouse Allied Integrated Marketing has renamed its Allied Live division as Allied Touring, its national tour marketing and publicity arm, specializing in brand management, strategic planning, traditional and digital marketing, communications, pricing strategy and sales analysis. Industry veterans Marya K. Peters and Andrew Damer are named VPs and co-heads of the division. Allied Touring is a leading agency specializing in the marketing and promotion of Broadway shows on the road.

“I am excited about Marya and Andrew taking the reins and leading Allied Touring into the future,” said Clint Kendall, president and CEO of A.I.M. “By adapting to the unique needs of each show and each market, our dedicated team at Allied Touring has built the best touring business in the industry.”

Current division head Laura Matalon will depart December 31 to lead the internal marketing team at Hamilton. Matalon added, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work closely with Marya and Andrew for so many years. I cannot think of a better team to take the company into the future.”

Founded by Matalon and former partner Tanya Grubich as The Marketing Group (TMG) in 1998, and becoming Allied Live in 2008, the division has represented more than 70 shows including 13 of the past 20 Tony Award-winning Best Musicals and five Tony-winning Best Plays. Based in New York and Chicago with offices across the country, Allied Touring’s current roster includes An American In Paris, The Book of Mormon, Bright Star, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Elf The Musical, Groundhog Day, The Humans, Kinky Boots, Motown The Musical, RENT, The Scenario, School Of Rock, Something Rotten! and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Allied Integrated Marketing works with many of the best brands in entertainment and consumer marketing, covering publicity, promotion, experiential, media, creative, partnerships, tour engagement management, market research, and multicultural marketing, as well as a full-service digital offerings via its digital division, 87AM.