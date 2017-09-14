The Guinness Book of Records pegs you as the richest private citizen in the world — at the time the richest dude in the history of the world. Your teenage grandson is kidnapped for ransom. What do you do? How about … nothing? At least initially.

Here’s the first trailer for All the Money in the World, Ridley Scott’s true-crime drama about the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III and the ticking-clock race to free him. David Scarpa penned the 2015 Black List script, based on John Pearson’s book.

TriStar Pictures

The logline: All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (a nearly unrecognizable Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s adviser (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Romain Duris and Timothy Hutton co-star in the film., which Sony unties the ‘s TriStar Pictures film December 8. STX picked up international rights at Cannes in May. Check out the trailer above, grooves to the Zombies’ well-chosen “Time of the Season,” and tell us what you think.