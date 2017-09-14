EXCLUSIVE: Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World will make its world premiere at the AFI Fest on November 16 as the closing-night film, Deadline hears on good authority. Scott recently wrapped production three weeks ago in Italy and we hear insiders who’ve seen the movie believe the film is a leading contender for awards season. What audiences will likely see at AFI is an early cut.

AFI Fest runs November 9-16. Sony/TriStar will be releasing All the Money in the World on December 8. The festival had no comment and made no confirmations when reached about the closing-night slot.

All The Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s adviser (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money. The trailer dropped this morning.

Scott has been Oscar-nominated four times and is long overdue for a win, though his 2000 movie Gladiator won a total of five Oscars including Best Picture. Previously, Scott was nominated in the Director category for Thelma & Louise, Black Hawk Down, and Gladiator. As a producer, he was nominated in the Best Picture category for 2015’s The Martian.

Word is Spacey steals the show in an unrecognizable turn as the tough Getty Sr. The two-time Oscar-winner took the best supporting category for 1995’s The Usual Suspects and lead actor for 1999’s American Beauty.

Williams is a four-time Oscar nominee for Manchester by the Sea (supporting), My Week With Marilyn (lead), Blue Valentine (lead) and Brokeback Mountain (supporting). Wahlberg is a two-time Oscar nominee as a supporting actor in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed and as a producer of David O. Russell’s The Fighter.