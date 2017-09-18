Blake Lively is gaining a new perspective in the trailer for Open Road Film’s All I See Is You, where she stars as a blind woman who regains her vision as well as her independence. Marc Forster directed the thriller, which co-stars Jason Clarke, Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly and Wes Chatham. Open Road will release the film October 27.

Co-written by Forster and Sean Conway, the pic follows Gina (Lively) who, blinded as a child in a nearly fatal car accident, depends on her husband James (Clarke) to be her eyes-a dependence, which appears to solidify their passionate relationship. When Gina is given the opportunity to have a corneal transplant and regains her vision, their life and relationship are upended as Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening.

Forster produced the film with Craig Baumgarten, Michael Selby, and Jillian Kugler.

