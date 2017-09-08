Just head of its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, Netflix has released a new trailer for Alias Grace, its six-part limited series inspired by the true story of convicted murderer Grace Marks.

Sarah Gadon stars as Marks, a young, poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who – along with stable hand James McDermott (Kerr Logan) – finds herself accused and convicted of the infamous 1843 double murder of her employer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin).

Based on the award-winning Margaret Atwood novel, the series is written and produced by Sarah Polley (Looking for Alaska, Take this Waltz, Away from Her) and directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol). Zachary Levi (Chuck, Tangled, Heroes Reborn) also stars.

Alias Grace premieres November 3 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.