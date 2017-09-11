In a somewhat predictable turn of events, Alexis Bledel has picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series and she used the platform of her acceptance speech to speak about the show’s partnership with change.org. A move she said was designed “to encourage us all to take action…sign up, speak up and stay awake.”

As Ofglen in the dystopian Hulu series based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, Bledel played a woman who rebelled against the fictional oppressive regime following the murder of her wife. The subject of the show–the sexual farming of women and total removal of their autonomy in society–and has often been cited as scarily relevant in the current political climate, and thus the partnership with chrange.org has seemed especially appropriate.

Widely critically-acclaimed, Bledel’s performance was so strong, her character will return for the second season of the show, the storyline of which will be a creative continuation not depicted in Atwood’s novel. “Thank you to the magnificent Ann Dowd,” Bledel said of her co-star, then added, “thank you Bruce Miller for writing a character who displays such fortitude amongst such devastation and then suggesting that I play her.”

As a producer, the show’s lead, Elisabeth Moss also played a part and Bledel thanked her accordingly, saying, “Thank you Elisabeth Moss for having me be a part of this affecting and incredible work.”

Backstage, Bledel further expanded on the impact of the show. “It’s really an incredible thing when we are sparking conversation,” she said, “and it’s thought-provoking to stand out in this way.” Asked what had impacted her the most personally, she added, “I can’t speak to every single issue, there are so many at the moment. I certainly have been listening a lot and have been really engaged in the exchange, and I love that my character is so strong in the face of so much adversity.”

Bledel also said she was very excited for Season 2. “I just can’t wait to get back to work and play her again,” she said.