Alec Baldwin will return as President Donald Trump on the September 30 season premiere of Saturday Night Live, the actor has confirmed.

“We’re going to do it until…”, teases Baldwin on today’s Ellen, leaving host Ellen DeGeneres hanging a bit as to exactly how long he’ll keep Trumping. Baldwin suggests he’ll do “a couple” episodes of SNL, without further detail.

The 30 Rock alum already had promised to resurrect the SNL character, telling CNN in June that he’d “fit that in,” but he tends to keep the appearances secret until the day of, tweeting out hints.

Baldwin appeared on Ellen to plug his new book You Can’t Spell America Without Me, a Donald Trump parody memoir.

Baldwin’s Trump impersonation revitalized the show last season, kicking off a string of political parodies that drew the attention of the real president and more recently helped earn Melissa McCarthy, aka SNL‘s Sean Spicer, an Emmy for guest actress on a comedy series.

SNL returns for Season 43 on September 30, with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.