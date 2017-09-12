Alec Baldwin is stepping into the driver’s seat for XYZ Films’ forthcoming documentary about John DeLorean. The docu will be fused with scripted scenes which will feature Baldwin will playing the iconic automaker.

To give him the look of the man who brought us the iconic, cutting-edge car of the ’80s, Baldwin has enlisted the help from his hair and makeup team from Saturday Night Live.

The film is directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce (The Art of the Steal, Last Days Here, Batman & Bill ) and produced by Tamir Ardon, XYZ Films, and 9.14 Pictures and backed by Ingenious. Sundance Selects is distributing the film domestically. Production is currently underway with a scheduled release date in 2018.

“Sheena Joyce and Don Argott are two of the most intelligent and creative filmmakers that I’ve come across over the last many years. Their documentary, The Art of the Steal, is among my favorites of all time and I look forward to collaborating with them on their inventive take on the life of John DeLorean,” said Baldwin.

The film will document DeLorean’s rise to stardom as well as his shocking fall from grace. In addition to the narrative scenes, the docu will include interviews with colleagues, employees, lawyers, friends, and family who knew him best.

“We are so honored to have the opportunity to explore the complex character of John Z. DeLorean with the legendary Alec Baldwin. As longtime fans, we cannot wait to see DeLorean through the lens of Alec’s immense talent and sharp intellect. We’re confident this collaboration will lead to an exciting film about a mysterious, misunderstood automotive icon,” said Argott and Joyce.

