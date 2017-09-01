British production designer Alan MacDonald has died. A frequent collaborator of Stephen Frears, his next film is Victoria And Abdul which screens here at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. A person close to the movie confirmed MacDonald’s passing to Deadline. He was 61.

MacDonald was next working on Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! which recently began filming in the UK. Details surrounding his death are scarce, although local media reports he was found by hotel staff. Deadline has reached out for more information. There is currently no word on how this may affect production on the Mamma Mia! sequel.

MacDonald was part of the 1980s London art scene and segued into music videos in the 1990s, later moving into features. He worked on 2005’s Kinky Boots before teaming with Frears on The Queen the next year. He then worked steadily with Frears on such pics as Cheri, Tamara Drewe, Philomena, The Program, Florence Foster Jenkins and Victoria And Abdul. The latter is an out-of-competition official selection in Venice.

His other credits include both The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel. MacDonald’s awards recognition includes the Technical Achievement BIFA for the first Marigold Hotel.