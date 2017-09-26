Aidan Gillen and Tom Hollander have joined the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddy Mercury biopic being directed by Bryan Singer. Gillen will play John Reid, Queen’s manager from 1975 to 1978 while Hollander will play Jim Beach who took over as manager from Reid in 1978 and stayed on for years. Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) is portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Production is already underway for a slated Christmas Day 2018 release from 20th Century Fox, New Regency and GK Films.

They join others previously announced, including Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May Joe Mazzello as John Deacon aka ‘Deacy,’ Lucy Boynton as play Mercury’s lifelong companion Mary Austin, Aaron McCusker as Mercury’s lover Jim Hutton, Allen Leech plays Mercury’s Judas Paul Prenter and Mike Myers is on board as well.

Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow, Revolutionary Road) penned the script with Graham King, Jim Beach and Singer producing. Denis O’Sullivan, Arnon Milchan, and Jane Rosenthal are executive producers. Kira Goldberg is overseeing the project for the studio.

Gillen, of course, is probably best known for Game of Thrones and Hollander in The Night Manager. The production made the announcement on Twitter. Gillen is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Coronel Group, McKuin, Frankel & Whitehead in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the UK. Hollander is repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.