EXCLUSIVE: It’s still six weeks out from the start of the America Film Market but so far there are 32 films from female directors that will be screened, sold or making their premiere at the market. Only four of those films — or 13% — were produced in the U.S. Those will be Lynne Southerland’s Cinderella and The Secret Prince, Elizabeth Rohrbaugh’s Becks, Rebecca Addelman’s Paper Year and Tali Shalom-Ezer’s My Days of Mercy.

Eric Clapton Life in 12 Bars

The Lili Fini Zanuck-helmed Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars is also premiering, but it was produced out of the U.K.

That news comes after the Toronto International Film Festival where it debuted its largest number of female-directed features to date. In terms of the number of female directors at AFM, it is so far on par with last year’s tally but we are still six weeks out from the market which will take place Nov. 1 through Nov. 8 in Santa Monica.

So which country has the most female directors screening their films? It’s France with seven including two that will receive their market premieres: Melanie Laurent’s Plonger and Helene Giraud’s Miniscule – Mandibles from Far Away.

Other notables include Claire Denis’ Let The Sunshine In (France), Noémie Lvovsky’s Tomorrow and Thereafter (France), Graciela Rodriguez Gilio’s Beyond the Sun (Argentina) and Bogdana Vera Lorenz’s Lockdown (Germany).

AFM brings together over 7,000 in the industry from 80 countries. It will host screenings or premieres this year on more than 300 films.