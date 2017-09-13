Robert Altman has been chosen for the American Film Institute’s inaugural retrospective spotlighting a filmmaker of global significance. The retrospective, including screenings and discussions, will run during this year’s AFI Fest November 9-16 in Hollywood. It’s billed as the first of an annual event.

Altman, who died in 2006, is, historically, the festival’s most programmed filmmaker. Twelve of his movies will be screened during the retrospective: MASH, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, The Long Goodbye, California Split, Nashville, 3 Women, Vincent & Theo, The Player, Short Cuts, Kansas City, Gosford Park and A Prairie Home Companion.

Talent in attendance at the screenings will be announced later.

Also debuting this year is an expansion of the festival’s annual Youth and Family Program, with a new, in-class Storytelling Bootcamp on screenwriting offered to high school students and teachers in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District.