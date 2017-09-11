Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder’s Addictive Pictures has signed a two-year first-look deal with AMC. Under the pact, the cable network will have first crack at Addictive Pictures development.

Ackerman was Guillermo del Toro’s development executive for six years, and worked on such films as the horror pic Mama. Schoenfelder was previously a Scott Rudin executive and the founding editor of Little Brown’s Mulholland Books imprint.

Ackerman and Schoenfelder officially launched Addictive Pictures in 2014 with the backing of financier Ken Kao and the aim of building a film and television production company focused on elevated genre storytelling. Since then, the duo has built from the ground up a slate of thriller/sci-fi projects they have set up at various cable networks, translating the auteur genre filmmaking, which they are known for in features, and their talent relations to TV.

On the film side, Addictive recently wrapped production on Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark for Netflix and is currently prepping Josh Trank’s Fonzo, starring Tom Hardy, and Kornél Mundruczó’s Deeper, starring Bradley Cooper for MGM.

