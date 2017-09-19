Longmire actor Adam Bartley is set to play Republican political commentator Frank Lutz in the Adam McKay-written and -directed Dick Cheney biopic about his rise to becoming the most powerful Vice President in history. From Annapurna, Plan B and Gary Sanchez Productions, the film stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams and Bill Pullman. Brad Pitt and Dede Garner are producing alongside McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick. Bartley currently co-stars in the Netflix series Longmire, which is wrapping up after its sixth season, and recurred on NBC’s This Is Us and NCIS: Los Angeles. He’s repped by Gersh and Haven Entertainment.

REX/Shutterstock

Elaine Hendrix (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) has come aboard Ambulatin’ Entertainment’s indie comedy Burying Yasmeen, written by Jason Lott and Phillip Clark Davis, who also directs. Lott and Mike Langer star in the pic about two guys who go on a disastrous road trip to Utah so one of them can re-marry his dead ex-wife. Hendrix will play a sexy desert goddess the guys meet along they way. Famous In Love’s Niki Koss and Elena Tovar (General Hospital) co-star. Davis, Langer, Lott, Koss and Sara Wallace are producing, with Jaime Gallagher, Robert Lambert, Alexandra Malick and Andrea Ogden as executive producers. Hendrick is repped by Innovative and McKeon/Myones Management.