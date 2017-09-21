Director Vincent D’Onofrio The Kid has added Adam Baldwin to play Bob Orlinger in the film about infamous gunfighter Billy the Kid. He joins Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan as Billy the Kid, and newcomer Jake Schur in a Western, told through the view of a young boy who reaches out to his outlaw hero to help save his kidnapped sister. The script is by Andrew Lanham with Jordan Schur producing under his Mimran Schur Pictures/Suretone Pictures banner, alongside Nick Thurlow and Sam Maydew. Exec producers are David Mimran, Carl Stubner, Dillon D. Jordan, Ricky Brickell, Mercuri, JoJo Chehebar, Samir Patel and Sejal Patel. Filming is slated to begin this month in Sante Fe, NM and Lionsgate will release the pic in the U.S. and UK. Baldwin, who last worked with D’Onofrio in the Stanley Kubrick-directed war drama Full Metal Jacket, stars in the TNT series The Last Ship. He’s repped by APA and A Management Company.

Rex/Shutterstock

Denise Richards and Joey Lawrence have come aboard the family adventure film Pistachio, from director Anna Elizabeth James. It centers on a young girl and her friend who team up against two local boys in the country on an epic horseback riding adventure. Richards is playing a new-age best-selling author, who hosts her suburban niece over the summer on a Dr. Doolittle-esque ranch. Madeline Carroll, Cassi Thomson, and Nick Searcy are also cast in the film, which Tyler W. Konney is producing in his second film collaboration with James. Taylor & Dodge developed and financed the project in-house. Richards (Starship Troopers, The World Is Not Enough) is repped by Abrams Artists and LINK, while Lawrence (Melissa & Joey, Blossom) is with Innovative and LINK.