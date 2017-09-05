Showtime has set a September 29 premiere for Active Shooter: America Under Fire, a new eight-episode docuseries that takes an in-depth look at the pandemic of mass shootings and their devastating consequences.

Each episode focuses on one of the numerous active shooter incidents that have occurred in the U.S. — Aurora, San Bernardino, Charleston, the Washington D.C. Navy Yard, Santa Monica, Oak Creek, Orlando and Columbine. From precipitating factors that led to the shooting, to the bravery and compassion of first responders and the ongoing impact on survivors, their families and communities, the series attempts to create a forum for understanding, discussion and debate, keeping the lives and loss of the victims paramount. You can watch a teaser above.

Active Shooter: America Under Fire is executive produced by Eli Holzman (Undercover Boss, Project Runway) and Aaron Saidman (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath) of The Intellectual Property Corporation, as well as Star Price (Penn & Teller: Bullshit!), who also serves as showrunner.

Active Shooter: America Under Fire premieres Friday, September 29 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime, on-air, on demand and over the internet.